Black Creek Investment Management Raised Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Stake by $901,120; Liveperson (LPSN) Stock Value Rose While Rgm Capital Lowered Its Stake by $22.09 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 1.66 million shares traded or 170.44% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 467,775 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Grifols presents additional encouraging Alzheimer’s trial results at AAIC – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 896,961 shares to 4.18 million shares, valued at $224.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LivePerson Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

