Black Creek Investment Management Raised Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake by $512,800; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding Raised by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 7.95 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.22M, up from 7.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 1.13 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – NUCALA (MEPOLIZUMAB) STUDY REPORTS LONG-TERM SAFETY DATA, CONSISTENT EXACERBATION REDUCTION AND IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL; 18/04/2018 – GSK grabs Roche cancer expert to lead pharma pipeline deals; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – GSK: Operating Margins of JV Business to Approach Mid-20s Percentages By 2022; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – EXPECTS OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW TO BE CONCLUDED AROUND END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1450P FROM 1300P; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – ? GSK leads race to […]; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old; 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $147.95. About 309,332 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 831,723 shares to 6.42M shares, valued at $140.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Mexico S A by 7.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.27M shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,793 shares to 232,333 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).