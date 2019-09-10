Black Creek Investment Management Raised Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Position; Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Discovery (DISCK) Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased Discovery Inc. (DISCK) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as Discovery Inc. (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 150,121 shares with $3.82M value, down from 225,109 last quarter. Discovery Inc. now has $14.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 2.88 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 35.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 419,450 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 1.59 million shares with $31.89M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 307,231 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Varex Imaging Corp stake by 296,000 shares to 1.56M valued at $52.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 896,961 shares and now owns 4.18M shares. Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo SA: Investors Have Misunderstood Regulations On Ad-Retargeting – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo and MoPub Partner to Successfully Scale In-App Native Ads on Mobile – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,078 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Hbk Invs Lp owns 55,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.93M shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Leonard Green And Prns Ltd Partnership owns 60,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 116,482 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 500 are held by Quantbot Technology Lp. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 13,699 were reported by Natixis. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 1.27M shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 84,210 shares. 42,852 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX) stake by 150,100 shares to 425,700 valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. stake by 875,000 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.