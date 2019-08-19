Black Creek Investment Management Raised Grifols S A (GRFS) Stake by $901,120 as Valuation Rose; Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Cut Its Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 769,751 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 366,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 911,666 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 510,581 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 23/05/2018 – PPC APPROVES SPIN OFF OF TWO LIGNITE COAL FUELED POWER STATIONS; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – PILGRIM”S PRIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 24/04/2018 – FLYNAS CEO SAYS OPERATION WOULD FOCUS ON UMRAH PILGRIM MARKET; 17/04/2018 – iAnthus Completes Full Acquisition of Pilgrim Rock, Provides Update on its Massachusetts Operations; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC WILL NO LONGER TAKE INTO ACCOUNT A PORTION OF BEE 1 TRANSACTION’S RESIDUAL SHAREHOLDING; 29/03/2018 – PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP PPC.O : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH BUY, $29 TARGET PRICE

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 896,961 shares to 4.18 million shares, valued at $224.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 127,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29,086 shares to 737,564 shares, valued at $135.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 20,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).