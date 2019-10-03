Black Creek Investment Management Raised Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding; Cypress Capital Management Wy Upped Csx (CSX) Stake By $1.28 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 81.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 1.29 million shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 2.89M shares with $49.67 million value, up from 1.59M last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 141,899 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 66336% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 16,584 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 16,609 shares with $1.29M value, up from 25 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $53.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 2.42 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Advisor Prtnrs Lc owns 27,299 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.35% or 2.00M shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt accumulated 12,200 shares. 80,850 are owned by Tudor Corp Et Al. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 10,265 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.62% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mirae Asset Invests reported 207,642 shares. Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Com has 4,577 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Management has 37,420 shares. 81,318 were reported by Counselors Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 18,498 shares. Nuwave Invest holds 9,554 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.38’s average target is 19.77% above currents $67.11 stock price. CSX had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb accumulated 832 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 8,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 160 shares. Roosevelt Gru reported 27,641 shares. D E Shaw And reported 139,555 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.92M shares. Renaissance Gru Inc Ltd holds 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 28,011 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.03% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 5,800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,579 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 514,553 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0% or 86,487 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 14,275 shares. Lpl Limited Co invested in 18,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bessemer Incorporated reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

