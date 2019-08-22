Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.47 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Value Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Position by $8.70 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, down from 445,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 2.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 217,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 79,419 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN SAYS CONDITIONS NOT IN PLACE FOR ANY M&A IN SHORT TERM, INCLUDING MONTE DEI PASCHI; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASONS FOR CONCERN OVER MONTE DEI PASCHI, BUSINESS PLAN PROCEEDING POSITIVELY; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 311,161 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 143,553 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl Serv Corp invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Honeywell, New Jersey-based fund reported 75,724 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 250,742 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 314,370 shares stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 9,059 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 57,674 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 657 are held by Us Bancorp De. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 70,349 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,984 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated owns 45,344 shares. Victory Management holds 1,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 771,852 shares in its portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 100,790 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 61,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 278,036 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 2.84% or 1.15M shares. 59,669 were reported by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Co. 5,229 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 9,500 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 95,708 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 40,130 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.59% or 16,098 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability accumulated 6,952 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 711,234 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts. Piedmont Inv reported 105,719 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 664,695 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. 5,396 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 40,910 shares.