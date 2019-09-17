Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Its Woodward (WWD) Stake by $94.56 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Holding in F5 Networks (FB)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FB) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 236,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 674,546 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.19 million, up from 437,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Accused in Suit of Enabling Discriminatory Housing Ads; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 98.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 836,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 850,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.52. About 232,883 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 76,520 shares to 807,434 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 31,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,673 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.84 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 63,400 shares to 491,500 shares, valued at $41.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

