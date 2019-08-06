Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Schein Henry (HSIC) Position; Last Week Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Analysts

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) stake by 5.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 94,548 shares as Schein Henry Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 1.67 million shares with $100.66M value, up from 1.58 million last quarter. Schein Henry Inc now has $9.22B valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 2.47M shares traded or 71.67% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. BWS Financial downgraded Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) rating on Thursday, March 21. BWS Financial has “Sell” rating and $5 target. See Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 14.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BWS Financial Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 6,570 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Barnett Com has invested 0.53% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 15,680 are held by Addenda Capital. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 154 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ubs Asset Americas owns 734,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Gateway Advisers Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 603,786 shares. M&R Management has 0.34% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 180,137 shares. Wendell David accumulated 10,104 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 369,357 shares to 7.26M valued at $167.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 1.54M shares and now owns 21.28 million shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. Shares for $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H..

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 25. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Craig Hallum.

The stock decreased 36.57% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 3.05M shares traded or 523.65% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $39 – $51 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avid Technology (AVID) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Avid Technology Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avid Technology Announces Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Brings Music Distribution to a Quarter Million Avid Link App Users – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $260.43 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 53,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). The New York-based Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 17,522 were accumulated by American Intl Gp. Bridgeway Management holds 154,800 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 23,671 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 101,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.80M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 304,327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,722 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). D E Shaw And Commerce Inc invested in 243,201 shares.