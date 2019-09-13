Black Creek Investment Management Increased Its Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) by $115.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Position by $884,735

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 5.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 11.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.48 million, up from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1.19M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop accumulated 4.59% or 115,838 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 436,619 shares. Forbes J M Co Limited Liability Partnership reported 125,558 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35.07M shares. Family Firm Inc accumulated 3,865 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited has 1.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,345 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 81,298 shares. 64,433 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.5% or 25,348 shares. Sit Invest Associate owns 126,335 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 247,138 are owned by Atlanta Cap L L C. Md Sass Service Incorporated holds 14,800 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adirondack has invested 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whitnell & has 35,184 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,386 shares to 41,291 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 23,118 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 92,036 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 41,250 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cambridge Invest has 0.04% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 1,193 shares. The New York-based Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 1.24M were accumulated by Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Provise Mngmt Group Inc Lc has 0.05% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 16,380 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 75,363 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt accumulated 90,907 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Synovus holds 0% or 4,731 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 7,958 shares. 1.36M are owned by Zwj Investment Counsel.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc by 34,000 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.