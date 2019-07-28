Black Creek Investment Management Increased Its Morningstar (MORN) Stake by $315,000; Stock Price Rose; As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Cut by $2.85 Million Its Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 59,219 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 10/05/2018 – Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (FFTY) Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Achieves Morningstar 4-Star Rating; 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30; 24/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.30 FROM A$6.70; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – MORNINGSTAR FARMS® MAKES ROOM ON GRILL FOR PLANT PROTEIN WITH S; 12/04/2018 – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD IAG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.3 FROM A$7.0; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Morningstar Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGYONE LTD: MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$5.95 FRM A$5.80; RATING ACCUMULATE; 29/05/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for April 2018; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Above 200D-MA

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artisan Prns Lp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 359,431 shares. Jennison Ltd holds 5.24% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com reported 3.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Oak Limited Liability Corp has 1.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,450 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,367 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.84% or 13,643 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 3,900 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 711 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 7.74% stake. Roosevelt Inv Grp reported 18,098 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Llc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest National Bank Division owns 459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares to 341,300 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr Zto Us by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

