Black Creek Investment Management Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Trimmed by $41.65 Million as Market Value Rose; As Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common (HAE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $5.16 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 17.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224.25M, down from 21.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 2.50 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common (HAE) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 121,888 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67 million, down from 164,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.79. About 102,947 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12,820 shares to 7.95 million shares, valued at $318.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $588.76M for 16.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

