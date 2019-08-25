Black Creek Investment Management Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) Raised as Share Price Declined; Take (TTWO) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lowered Its Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 70.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 76,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 32,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.91M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18M, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (Call) by 322,200 shares to 387,500 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

