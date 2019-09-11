Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Schein Henry (HSIC) Stake; EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS ORDINARY (KPIFF) SI Increased By 109.52%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) stake by 5.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 94,548 shares as Schein Henry Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 1.67M shares with $100.66 million value, up from 1.58M last quarter. Schein Henry Inc now has $9.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 866,122 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) had an increase of 109.52% in short interest. KPIFF’s SI was 4,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 109.52% from 2,100 shares previously. With 56,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF)’s short sellers to cover KPIFF’s short positions. The stock increased 23.48% or $0.0209 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1099. About 77,300 shares traded or 142.37% up from the average. Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Europe and North America. The company has market cap of $18.68 million. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3, a family of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the high-density Wi-Fi and Internet of Things markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are primarily used in convention centers, stadiums, large enterprises, shopping malls, and public areas for access control, offload, and location based services.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 17,000 shares to 957,672 valued at $50.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varex Imaging Corp stake by 296,000 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $70’s average target is 6.79% above currents $65.55 stock price. Henry Schein had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.