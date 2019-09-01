Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Position by $901,120; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shareholder Private Ocean Has Cut Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 633,730 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 367,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). American has invested 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 608 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 1,565 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research accumulated 68,496 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 9,933 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 101,557 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.21% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Miller Howard Inc New York stated it has 93,731 shares. 659,012 were reported by Westwood Hldg Gp. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).