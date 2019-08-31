Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $30.35 Million; Elm Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) as Stock Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.58M market cap company. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 44.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18 million, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.14M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $272.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 217,179 shares. Jnba Fin invested in 0% or 305 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 402,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 760 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 96,871 shares. 377,457 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 98,335 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Corporation accumulated 21,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge Investment holds 0% or 5,970 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Management Inc stated it has 6,350 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Com Limited reported 52,246 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 27,504 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Company owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Becker Cap Management Inc holds 824,702 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 240,902 shares to 746,226 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 43,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,780 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.