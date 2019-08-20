Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Borgwarner (BWA) Stake By $30.35 Million; Beck Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.96 Million Its Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) stake by 41.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 125,174 shares with $2.80M value, down from 214,120 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com now has $6.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 304,493 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 15.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 798,695 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 5.91M shares with $227.18M value, up from 5.12 million last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $6.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 533,704 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 stake by 24,523 shares to 26,185 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) stake by 139,747 shares and now owns 172,365 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.35% above currents $23.73 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Among 3 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 42.32% above currents $31.85 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 1.54M shares to 21.28M valued at $243.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 896,961 shares and now owns 4.18 million shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings.