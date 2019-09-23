Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Woodward (WWD) Holding; RAKUTEN ORDINARY SHARES (RKUNF) Shorts Up By 1.85%

RAKUTEN INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) had an increase of 1.85% in short interest. RKUNF’s SI was 11.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.85% from 11.31M shares previously. With 24,400 avg volume, 472 days are for RAKUTEN INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)’s short sellers to cover RKUNF’s short positions. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 98.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 836,857 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 13,500 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 850,357 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 119,779 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pembroke Mngmt has 1.87% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 91,922 are held by Parametric Port Lc. Citigroup Inc accumulated 16,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 473,772 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 67,223 shares. Shellback Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,228 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc accumulated 60,081 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0.02% or 3,246 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 144,016 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 102,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 247,469 are owned by Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,150 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Llc accumulated 8,439 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 49,274 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 21.20 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 1.29M shares to 2.89M valued at $49.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 433,752 shares and now owns 3.70M shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.