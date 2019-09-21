Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Now (DNOW) Stake as Valuation Declined; Monetta Financial Services Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $2.90 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 56,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.82 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 971,262 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 16/04/2018 – Zuckerberg testimony undermines Facebook stance in terrorism case -U.S. court filing; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Investors Sas holds 22,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Monroe Bank Tru Mi has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,300 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 5,306 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 41,530 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 21,386 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 70,806 were reported by Richard Bernstein. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 2,246 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office LP owns 1,255 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.46 million were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 210 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 17,522 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 4.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marco Inv Management Ltd Company stated it has 12,452 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 0.01% or 386,143 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 166,769 shares. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.09% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,553 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1,000 shares. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 14,004 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 44,337 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Renaissance Ltd holds 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 566,500 shares. Ruggie Cap Group holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 92 shares.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.69M for 30.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 437,340 shares to 6.35M shares, valued at $266.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

