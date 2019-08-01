Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose; U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Position Lifted by Copeland Capital Management Llc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 445,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 11.40M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 10,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 174,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, up from 163,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.08. About 110,293 shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares to 39.40 million shares, valued at $266.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. 500 shares were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A, worth $52,585.

