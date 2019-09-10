Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding By $16.96 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Nucor (NUE)

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor Corp has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 7.46% above currents $52.42 stock price. Nucor Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of NUE in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. See Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) latest ratings:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 1.54M shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 21.28 million shares with $243.90 million value, down from 22.82M last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $36.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 5.83 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $611.23M for 15.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 798,695 shares to 5.91M valued at $227.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 383,152 shares and now owns 7.94 million shares. Banco Santander S A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 2.31% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.52 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 7.38 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.