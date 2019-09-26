Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $9.98 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Upped Albany Intl (AIN) Position by $2.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 31,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 365,396 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30M, up from 333,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 329,315 shares traded or 68.12% up from the average. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 216,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.44 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 3.79 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 885,192 shares to 10.78 million shares, valued at $243.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 433,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Albany International Announces New CFO – Business Wire” on March 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Closing of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albany International: Buy, Hold, Or Fold? – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albany International Corp/DE/ 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 7,611 shares to 196,604 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 77,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,431 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).