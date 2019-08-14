Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $105.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Alamo Group (ALG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Its Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 311,866 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 299,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 11,164 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada; 08/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 10km ESE of Alamo, Nevada; 21/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 56km W of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Appoints of Roderick Baty as New Chmn of Bd; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 18km SSE of Alamo, Nevada; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Alamo, TX GO Rating Raised To ‘A+’; 12/03/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Receives Notification Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform for iPad; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform; 07/03/2018 – Rep. Poe: The Alamo – March 6, 1836

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc analyzed 2.12 million shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.00 million, down from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 2.30 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 83 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 10,627 shares. 133,206 are held by Lord Abbett & Llc. Moreover, North Star Management Corp has 0.31% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Ls Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Nwq Inv Management Limited owns 311,866 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 12,816 were reported by Barclays Public. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). 46,706 are owned by Third Avenue Mngmt Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 4,867 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 11,342 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $98,132 activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 380,410 shares to 466,972 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 74,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,535 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.40 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares to 9.89 million shares, valued at $234.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).