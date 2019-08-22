Black Creek Investment Management Has Raised Schein Henry (HSIC) Holding by $5.67 Million as Share Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $985,861

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 283,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 274,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 4.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 439,430 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,672 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

