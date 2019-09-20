Black Creek Investment Management Has Raised Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $3.79 Million as Stock Declined; Highstreet Asset Management Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (BABA) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 7,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $182.26. About 7.33M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 3.09M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.18 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 591,881 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 831,723 shares to 6.42M shares, valued at $140.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Mexico S A by 7.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.27M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).