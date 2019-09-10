Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $8.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brighton Jones Stake In T (TMUS) Was Lifted

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 29,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 106,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 76,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 890,307 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 369,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.77 million, down from 7.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 302,440 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 133,538 shares. 33,574 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc. Invesco Ltd owns 342,667 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 387,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Mgmt LP holds 2.42% or 1.65 million shares. Brown Advisory has 1.30 million shares. Conning invested in 28,500 shares. Steel Prtnrs LP reported 0.25% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). New York-based Teton Advisors Inc has invested 0.24% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 226 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 55,860 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 38,326 shares stake.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.13M for 46.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $331.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Another trade for 2.00M shares valued at $47.34 million was made by Welling Glenn W. on Friday, May 17.

