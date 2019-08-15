Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered Now (DNOW) Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Steelcase (SCS) Market Value Declined, Earnest Partners Boosted by $801,332 Its Stake

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 57,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.57M, up from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 438,878 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 968,930 shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

