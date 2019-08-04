Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Grifols S A (GRFS) Position By $901,120; Eog Resources (EOG) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 392 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 326 cut down and sold their equity positions in Eog Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 486.39 million shares, down from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 274 Increased: 294 New Position: 98.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Grifols S A (GRFS) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 45,056 shares as Grifols S A (GRFS)’s stock rose 20.17%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 3.27M shares with $65.70 million value, up from 3.22 million last quarter. Grifols S A now has $19.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 996,072 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 369,357 shares to 7.26M valued at $167.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varex Imaging Corp stake by 296,000 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 20.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. for 547,380 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 23,300 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has 4.54% invested in the company for 281,600 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.1% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 788,863 shares.

The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.80M shares traded or 99.37% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $47.85 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.