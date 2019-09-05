Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Borgwarner (BWA) Holding; Maltese Capital Management Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 15.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 798,695 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 5.91 million shares with $227.18 million value, up from 5.12 million last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $7.23B valuation. The stock increased 5.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 456,724 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 35,300 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 524,700 shares with $32.65M value, down from 560,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $151.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 5.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 896,961 shares to 4.18 million valued at $224.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varex Imaging Corp stake by 296,000 shares and now owns 1.56M shares. Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is 26.39% above currents $35.01 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 53,994 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.34 million shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Company owns 5,785 shares. Korea Corp, Korea-based fund reported 45,314 shares. Natixis reported 7,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argyle Management holds 0.15% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. 23,946 are held by Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 18,980 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 11,832 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 175 shares. Mengis invested 0.19% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 467,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 593 shares. 1.10M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 7,543 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 28.19% above currents $67.09 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 64,400 shares to 689,400 valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) stake by 37,384 shares and now owns 197,192 shares. Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) was raised too.