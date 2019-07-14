Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased By $1.47 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; 10 Analysts Bullish Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 428,100 shares with $35.61M value, down from 445,800 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $205.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 18.04M shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 34 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, March 21. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $134 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. See Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) latest ratings:

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.34 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.93 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.99% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 1.00M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. $164,169 worth of stock was sold by Simon William S on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.