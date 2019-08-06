Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Its Fti Consulting (FCN) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Position in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by $2.09 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.94M shares traded or 165.67% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.63 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $101.39. About 386,142 shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 19/04/2018 – GEMINI – FTI CONSULTING CANADA INC WAS APPOINTED RECEIVER AND MANAGER OF ALL CO’S CURRENT AND FUTURE ASSETS, UNDERTAKINGS, PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN); 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Net $38.9M; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING INC QTRLY SHR $1.04

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares to 39.40M shares, valued at $266.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in EMEA with the Appointment of Three Senior Managing Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Expands E-Discovery Managed Services Offering to the Relativity Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Enhances Global Risk & Investigations Practice with the Appointment of Former IRS Special Agent – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Appoints Colleen Hsia as Americas Head of Financial Services for the Strategic Communications Segment – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FCN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 35.95 million shares or 2.13% less from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 129,342 shares stake. Kbc Nv reported 27,056 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 4,610 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 5.68M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 58,410 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 503,070 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Advisory Limited holds 36,724 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 28,068 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 326,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Limited Company has invested 0.33% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 71,474 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc invested 0% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP holds 121,450 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 3,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FCN’s profit will be $38.66 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by FTI Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.46% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS and US Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) CEO Ken Meyers on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.23% or 35,593 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 838,150 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Co holds 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 948,031 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 165 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 2.63 million shares. Sei accumulated 133,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Hbk Invests LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 132,009 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. First Manhattan holds 0.02% or 124,311 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).