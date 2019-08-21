Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Its Fti Consulting (FCN) Holding by $3.28 Million; Bbr Partners Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.63M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 19,640 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING INC QTRLY SHR $1.04; 08/05/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Neal Hochberg Recognized as One of the Top 25 Consultants of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner; 19/04/2018 – GEMINI – FTI CONSULTING CANADA INC WAS APPOINTED RECEIVER AND MANAGER OF ALL CO’S CURRENT AND FUTURE ASSETS, UNDERTAKINGS, PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – FTI Consulting: Franck Risler Named Senior Managing Director; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in FTI Consulting; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – FTI Consulting Projects Online Ad Spending to Reach $123 Billion by 2021

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $200.72. About 272,483 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $99.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,417 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 591,700 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Choate accumulated 1,496 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cohen Steers invested in 3,596 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation holds 0.15% or 3,611 shares. Paradigm Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Circle owns 2.32% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 113,896 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 376,962 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2,210 shares. Mcf Llc holds 0.01% or 153 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.57% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,494 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lipe & Dalton holds 2.75% or 19,489 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 1.1% stake.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $227.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FCN’s profit will be $38.78M for 25.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by FTI Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.46% negative EPS growth.

