Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Carnival (CCL) Stake as Share Value Declined; Resolution Capital LTD Maintains Stake in Hcp (HCP)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.00M, down from 4.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.30M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 7.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51M, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.37M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 24,100 shares. Everence Management Inc accumulated 11,789 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.07% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.02% or 229,900 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation owns 63,267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mufg Americas owns 16,065 shares. Adelante Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.86 million shares or 2.85% of the stock. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,769 shares. Fil invested 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Orrstown invested in 0.07% or 1,583 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 0.12% or 28,800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30 million shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $229.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 83,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.43 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 629,752 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 81,767 shares. City holds 141 shares. Davis R M accumulated 0.51% or 271,164 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,960 shares. Cordasco Fincl accumulated 100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 626,687 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 250,705 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank stated it has 70,901 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Management stated it has 18,255 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag reported 14,555 shares stake. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 57,519 shares. 444,771 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Com.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 94,548 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $100.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).