Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut By $18.80 Million Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Sellers Decreased By 12.76% Their Shorts

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 324,115 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 4.69 million shares with $272.59 million value, down from 5.01M last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 191,121 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) had a decrease of 12.76% in short interest. CMG’s SI was 1.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.76% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 540,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG)’s short sellers to cover CMG’s short positions. The SI to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s float is 6.17%. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $822.22. About 89,396 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold 80,000 shares worth $58.09M.

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -13.35% below currents $822.22 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. BTIG Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.79 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 92.74 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chipotle Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 10% – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle To Maintain Momentum In Q2 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 6,093 shares. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1.03M shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 0.46% or 121,586 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 76,123 shares. Cim reported 21,167 shares. 35,011 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Aviva Pcl has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 9,213 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 97,396 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 778 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 2,068 shares. 14 are owned by Earnest Lc. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 113 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.09% or 813 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7400 highest and $7000 lowest target. $71.75’s average target is -2.55% below currents $73.63 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of BAH in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frost & Sullivan Ranks Booz Allen Largest Provider of Managed and Professional Security Services in North America – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

