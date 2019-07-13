Black Creek Investment Management Has Boosted Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Stake by $8.39 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Position by $3.34 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 135,538 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 337,279 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 01/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Packs an Extra Punch with the Launch of its New Double Protein Avocado Bowls; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q EPS $0.00; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54M shares to 21.28 million shares, valued at $243.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 896,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

