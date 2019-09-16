Black Creek Investment Management Decreased Woodward (WWD) Holding as Market Value Rose; Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 98.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 836,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 850,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.65. About 107,409 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 51,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 23,862 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.86 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

