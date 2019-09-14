Black Creek Investment Management Decreased Now (DNOW) Position by $793,282; Pzena Investment Management Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Increased as Stock Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 19,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 616,612 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.15M, up from 597,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 56,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.82M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 565,301 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.88 million for 30.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City holds 12 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 472,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 62,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Inc owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 71,657 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 296,498 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 6,656 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 5,642 shares. State Street Corporation reported 3.51 million shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman has 124 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 73,126 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 19,158 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Bridgeway Management has 165,600 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 437,340 shares to 6.35M shares, valued at $266.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 43,468 shares to 236,070 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Equity Invt Life (NYSE:AEL) by 15,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Adr.