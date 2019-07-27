Black Creek Investment Management Decreased Now (DNOW) Position by $1.65 Million; Share Value Rose; Ametek (AME) Stock Value Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 127,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 690,848 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,896 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 20,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.50 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Communications owns 12 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 20,782 shares. Stifel invested in 162,136 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 1.14M shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 146,938 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 165,800 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Qv Invsts Inc reported 1.01 million shares. Black Creek Management reported 0.86% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 11,379 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York stated it has 0.17% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Sun Life Fin reported 2,113 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 244,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 44,055 shares in its portfolio.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $227.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 94,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.78M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68 million for 21.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust And Tru Of Newtown accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 7,396 shares. Great Lakes Lc owns 67,061 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.08 million shares. 7,200 are owned by New England Rech And. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 9,016 shares. 114,671 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Comm Ltd. Weiss Multi has 102,611 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication owns 29,407 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cim has invested 0.24% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Penn Cap Mgmt Com Inc invested in 4,035 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 14,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Co Ltd Com invested 0.14% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

