Black Creek Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO); Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 300,739 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 518,714 shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico S A by 7.13 million shares to 32.27 million shares, valued at $246.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 216,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.94 million for 8.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advisors reported 102,200 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 16,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Incorporated Fl owns 2% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 912,519 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 1.86 million shares. 44,992 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Invesco stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 846 shares. 7,145 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Everence Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,429 shares. 185,369 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bluestein R H & Co accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 4.39M shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares to 26,186 shares, valued at $88.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

