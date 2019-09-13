Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) as Share Price Declined; Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake by $36.62 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $126.53. About 1.67M shares traded or 62.52% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 437,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.35M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.66M, up from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.70 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

