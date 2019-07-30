Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Its Morningstar (MORN) Holding by $315,000; As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Lowered by $2.74 Million Its Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 1.68M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 34,361 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across the Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.10 FROM A$8.48; RATING ACCUMULATE; 24/04/2018 – ORICA LTD ORI.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$16.5 FROM A$15.0; RATING REDUCE; 15/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Mogarabi Says WPP CEO Should Come From Within (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Morningstar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MORN); 26/03/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar; 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven Funds in February 2018; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Research Shows Record Flows to Target-Date Funds as Low-Cost, Passive Series Dominate

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $10.89 million activity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 428,635 shares to 850,357 shares, valued at $80.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.69M shares, and cut its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,115 shares to 60,598 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 20,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.56 million for 11.72 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

