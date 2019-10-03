Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding; Palisade Capital Management Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $625,950

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 51,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, up from 46,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 2.70 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 433,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.08M, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 586,737 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

