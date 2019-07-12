Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Position by $8.39 Million; Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 159,796 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. It closed at $17.97 lastly. It is down 24.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 103,085 shares. New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 0% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Counsel holds 1.09% or 87,311 shares in its portfolio. 55,700 are held by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Clean Yield Gru has 100 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 301,919 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Llc has 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,677 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). D E Shaw & Co invested in 0% or 86,976 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 91,851 shares. Leonard Green And LP accumulated 60,000 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Axiom International Investors Limited Liability Company De stated it has 0.16% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bowling Management Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 7,307 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 4,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 81,600 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has 14,605 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Llc holds 37,275 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,265 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.28% or 59,400 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management invested in 0.37% or 92,064 shares. Moreover, Sterling Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Kestrel Inv Management holds 6.48% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 274,100 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.76M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51M for 28.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

