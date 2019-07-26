Bkd Wealth Advisors Upped Stake in Lakeland Finl (LKFN); As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Market Value Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Raised by $419,496 Its Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 76,282 shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,767 shares as the company's stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 105,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2019: TWOU,WSTG,NXPI – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 8,670 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,744 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 69 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 155,836 were accumulated by Walthausen Com Limited Liability Com. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 212,185 are held by Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 801,951 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 66,632 shares. 1.83 million were accumulated by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Swiss Bank accumulated 43,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 14,851 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).