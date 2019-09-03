Bkd Wealth Advisors Stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Cut by $513,360; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Market Value Rose While Next Century Growth Investors Has Cut Stake by $874,944

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 49,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 55,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 531,868 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.57. About 351,892 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares to 33,494 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hanson Mcclain has 21 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability owns 24,818 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 12,100 shares. Scout Invests owns 112,558 shares. 186,113 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Wasatch Advsr has 0.96% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Thomas White International Limited has 10,097 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited accumulated 2,851 shares. National Pension has 3,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.15 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $169.32 million for 18.45 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 68,366 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 22,386 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 15,998 shares. Investec Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Duncker Streett & Co accumulated 342 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Blair William And Co Il has 3,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier holds 0.16% or 37,359 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 17,629 shares. Hartford Communications, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,551 shares. Parametric Port Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 840 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,966 shares to 13,329 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.53 million for 34.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.