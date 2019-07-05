Bkd Wealth Advisors Stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Cut by $513,360 as Stock Rose; Argyll Research Raised Stake in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) by $33.60 Million

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 31,114 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 414,821 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 44.41 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 4,356 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bard Assocs Inc accumulated 0.55% or 7,800 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 2,043 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 8,470 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.16% stake. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 0.09% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 14,451 shares. Global accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Qs Lc accumulated 1,880 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 4,329 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 54,138 shares. Huntington National Bank invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Guggenheim Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 32,805 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 25,900 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 10,886 shares to 107,774 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

