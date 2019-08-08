Bkd Wealth Advisors Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $1.75 Million; Focused Wealth Management Raised Citigroup (C) Holding by $559,302

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 118.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 36,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 67,148 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 30,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 27.42 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALL DIRECTORS GOT AT LEAST 89.9% OF VOTES; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,096 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 8,670 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

