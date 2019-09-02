Bkd Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) as Market Valuation Declined; Autonation (AN) Shares Rose While Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 116,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 433,226 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 1.33% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Jane Street Group Llc invested in 0% or 3,648 shares. 297,742 are owned by Fiera. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 1,605 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 326,742 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 6,893 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 173 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.04% or 6,810 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 534 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). South State Corporation has 1,519 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 0.07% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 55,549 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,010 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.50M for 34.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,671 shares to 52,289 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Prudential has 0.1% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,054 shares. Raymond James & holds 60,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based North Star Management Corporation has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 9,104 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.21% or 785,314 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 70,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Natixis stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Alphaone Investment Services Lc owns 739 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 97,981 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 237 shares. Ws Lllp stated it has 285,823 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Highbridge Limited holds 0.03% or 31,213 shares in its portfolio.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,750 shares to 110,908 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $99.55M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.