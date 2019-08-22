Bkd Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position by $513,360; Shares Declined; Epam Sys (EPAM) Holder Fiera Capital Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $142.36. About 779,549 shares traded or 104.04% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 9,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 21,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 30,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $196.97. About 341,069 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jack Henry & Associates’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) Share Price Gain Of 127% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKHY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

