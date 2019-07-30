Bkd Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Intel (INTC); As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lifted Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,812 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 56,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 98,742 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42 million shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,541 shares to 11,623 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,785 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

