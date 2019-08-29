Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stake by $513,360; Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding Held by Nwq Investment Management Company Llc

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 342,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 3.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, up from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 1.67M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 07/03/2018 – ING BANK A.S., DENIZBANK A.S AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 13/03/2018 – ING Bank Withdraws Proposed Changes to Executive Pay After Backlash; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 09/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS ING CEO PAY PROPOSAL IS `EXCESSIVE’

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $144.89. About 113,037 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 43,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 107,313 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 112,834 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 28,608 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 14,615 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest stated it has 1,981 shares. Doliver Lp owns 5,456 shares. Epoch Partners stated it has 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications reported 0.11% stake. Davis R M reported 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 28,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 1.23% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 10,886 shares to 107,774 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,954 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 18,505 shares to 732,059 shares, valued at $52.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,549 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

